BUDGET: Rotich allocates Sh16.4 billion to agriculture

| Published Thu, June 14th 2018 at 18:14, Updated June 14th 2018 at 18:18 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The government has allocated more than sh16.4billion to the agricultural sector in a move to improve output for small-scale farmers and cushion the sector against climatic shocks.

In the spending plan for the 2018/2019 financial year presented in parliament on Thursday, Treasury allocated a total of Sh25billion to the agricultural sector with key focus on irrigation and crop insurance for small-holder farmers.

“The severe draught that we experienced last year underscores the importance of reducing our reliance on rainfed agriculture,” explained CS Henry Rotich in his budget statement.

A total of sh8.5billion has been allocated for irrigation projects in Bura and Mwea as well as for the proposed expansion of the National Irrigation Programme and Smallholder Irrigation programmes that is responsible for the Galana Kulalu irrigation project.

In addition to this, sh4.3billion has been allocated for subsidised fertiliser, sh300million for crop insurance and another 300million for fall army worm mitigation efforts.

