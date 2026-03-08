×
The Standard

Kenya Airways must be rebuilt as key national system of trust

By Isaac Kalua Green | Mar. 8, 2026
(Photo: Courtesy)

Kenya Airways will not be saved by planes alone. It will be saved by judgment under pressure. In aviation, the true test of leadership is not how you take off, but how you recover when the sky refuses you.

Yesterday, aboard Kenya Airways from Lusaka, I experienced what passengers rarely forget. As we descended toward Nairobi, the captain attempted to land twice, but the weather refused us. Then came the powerful, scary surge from near landing back to full engine thrust. The cabin fell into tense silence filled with quiet prayers and anxious glances.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

Karua blames major parties for delayed two-thirds gender rule dream
Politics
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
Opinion
By Ummi Bashir
1 hr ago
.

Betraying Kenya: Top officials at the centre of RSF passports saga
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Iran war: Treatment put on hold for patients seeking care overseas
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Flood death toll hits 42 as Nairobi bears the brunt
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Ruto re-election: Is Sifuna eating Lusaka's lunch in western Kenya?
By Robert Wanyonyi 1 hr ago
.

