Kenya Airways must be rebuilt as key national system of trust

(Photo: Courtesy)

Kenya Airways will not be saved by planes alone. It will be saved by judgment under pressure. In aviation, the true test of leadership is not how you take off, but how you recover when the sky refuses you.

Yesterday, aboard Kenya Airways from Lusaka, I experienced what passengers rarely forget. As we descended toward Nairobi, the captain attempted to land twice, but the weather refused us. Then came the powerful, scary surge from near landing back to full engine thrust. The cabin fell into tense silence filled with quiet prayers and anxious glances.