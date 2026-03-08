Break this cycle of floods deaths and destruction

Audio By Vocalize

Transport on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway paralysed after River Sultan Hamud burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

The tragic loss of more than 25 lives and property during the weekend downpour raises another red flag over our disaster preparedness as a nation.

Flash floods across several counties brought life to a standstill, with Nairobi bearing the heaviest brunt. Roads were submerged, vehicles swept away, homes flooded, and families left counting huge losses. What’s most troubling is that such tragedies are no longer surprising. Each time floods claim lives, there’s public outrage followed by appeals. After politicians tour the affected areas for photo ops, it all ends there, and the same cycle repeats.

As Kenyans reflect on the devastation this weekend, the situation in Nairobi remains particularly worrying. Several structural factors explain the capital’s persistent vulnerability to flooding. First, the city continues to rely heavily on a drainage system designed during the colonial era.

Built for a smaller population, the infrastructure is now grossly stretched. Nairobi has expanded rapidly, but the drainage network has not evolved at the same pace. Second, urban planning has failed to keep up with population growth. Informal settlements have grown along riparian zones and drainage corridors, often out of necessity, while enforcement of planning regulations has been weak. This has reduced natural water channels and increased the risk of floods whenever heavy rains occur.

Third, the city’s overwhelming reliance on road transport exposes thousands of commuters to danger during extreme weather. During floods, traffic grinds to a halt, with motorists trapped in rising water. In some cases, vehicles have been swept downstream. Scenes in South C, South B, Mombasa Road and Kenyatta Avenue were agonizing. Some Kenyans online called it ‘Singapool’ to mock President William Ruto’s so-called Singapore dream.

Political wrangling has also played a role. Instead of cooperation between national and county authorities to solve infrastructure challenges, debate has lately degenerated into a blame game and scheming around the 2027 elections. At the same time, budget priorities frequently appear misaligned with the country’s most urgent needs.

We call on the county government, under Governor Johnson Sakaja, to move beyond rhetoric and implement long-term solutions. The recent agreement brokered by President Ruto, through which the national government will inject Sh80 billion into City Hall, offers an opportunity. These resources should modernise Nairobi’s drainage and sewerage systems.

If we cannot always prevent natural events such as heavy rainfall, we can certainly reduce their impact. Responsible management of public funds in critical sectors must remain a priority. At least, Kenya must strengthen its emergency response capacity so that floods, droughts, and other natural hazards do not translate into avoidable loss of life.