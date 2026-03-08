×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Break this cycle of floods deaths and destruction

By Editorial | Mar. 8, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Transport on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway paralysed after River Sultan Hamud burst its banks following heavy rainfall.

The tragic loss of more than 25 lives and property during the weekend downpour raises another red flag over our disaster preparedness as a nation. 

Flash floods across several counties brought life to a standstill, with Nairobi bearing the heaviest brunt. Roads were submerged, vehicles swept away, homes flooded, and families left counting huge losses. What’s most troubling is that such tragedies are no longer surprising. Each time floods claim lives, there’s public outrage followed by appeals. After politicians tour the affected areas for photo ops, it all ends there, and the same cycle repeats. 

As Kenyans reflect on the devastation this weekend, the situation in Nairobi remains particularly worrying. Several structural factors explain the capital’s persistent vulnerability to flooding. First, the city continues to rely heavily on a drainage system designed during the colonial era.

Built for a smaller population, the infrastructure is now grossly stretched. Nairobi has expanded rapidly, but the drainage network has not evolved at the same pace. Second, urban planning has failed to keep up with population growth. Informal settlements have grown along riparian zones and drainage corridors, often out of necessity, while enforcement of planning regulations has been weak. This has reduced natural water channels and increased the risk of floods whenever heavy rains occur. 

Third, the city’s overwhelming reliance on road transport exposes thousands of commuters to danger during extreme weather. During floods, traffic grinds to a halt, with motorists trapped in rising water. In some cases, vehicles have been swept downstream. Scenes in South C, South B, Mombasa Road and Kenyatta Avenue were agonizing. Some Kenyans online called it ‘Singapool’ to mock President William Ruto’s so-called Singapore dream. 

Political wrangling has also played a role. Instead of cooperation between national and county authorities to solve infrastructure challenges, debate has lately degenerated into a blame game and scheming around the 2027 elections. At the same time, budget priorities frequently appear misaligned with the country’s most urgent needs.

We call on the county government, under Governor Johnson Sakaja, to move beyond rhetoric and implement long-term solutions. The recent agreement brokered by President Ruto, through which the national government will inject Sh80 billion into City Hall, offers an opportunity. These resources should modernise Nairobi’s drainage and sewerage systems.

If we cannot always prevent natural events such as heavy rainfall, we can certainly reduce their impact. Responsible management of public funds in critical sectors must remain a priority. At least, Kenya must strengthen its emergency response capacity so that floods, droughts, and other natural hazards do not translate into avoidable loss of life. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Flash Floods Floods-related Deaths Kenya's 2027 Elections Governor Johnson Sakaja 
.

Latest Stories

Karua blames major parties for delayed two-thirds gender rule dream
Karua blames major parties for delayed two-thirds gender rule dream
Politics
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Our leaders' search for extra-continental validation the bane of Africa
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
1 hr ago
'Software' crucial as 'hardware' in development of a nation
Opinion
By Ummi Bashir
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Betraying Kenya: Top officials at the centre of RSF passports saga
By Harold Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Betraying Kenya: Top officials at the centre of RSF passports saga
Iran war: Treatment put on hold for patients seeking care overseas
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Iran war: Treatment put on hold for patients seeking care overseas
Flood death toll hits 42 as Nairobi bears the brunt
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Flood death toll hits 42 as Nairobi bears the brunt
Ruto re-election: Is Sifuna eating Lusaka's lunch in western Kenya?
By Robert Wanyonyi 1 hr ago
Ruto re-election: Is Sifuna eating Lusaka's lunch in western Kenya?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved