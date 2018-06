| Published Sat, June 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 1st 2018 at 18:46 GMT +3

Moet & Chandon champagne. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Luxury group Louis Vuitton-Moët Hennessy (LVMH) plans more premium whiskies for the Kenyan market a year after setting foot with a local supplier.

Moet signed a distribution deal with Viva Global, a Kenyan importer and distributor of international alcoholic beverages last year and has been testing its wide range of portfolio.

The brand says it will roll out three more varieties of extra matured single malt Scotch whisky in the market.