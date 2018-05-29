| Published Tue, May 29th 2018 at 14:48, Updated May 29th 2018 at 14:51 GMT +3

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: A law proposed by Kenya’s Finance Ministry aimed at regulating the financial sector will emasculate the central bank, and fails to address a cap on commercial lending rates, the bank’s governor said on Tuesday.

Patrick Njoroge was referring to a bill published last week for review and comment by the public and industry. It says digital lenders will be licensed by a new Financial Markets Conduct Authority and bound by any interest rate caps the Authority sets.

ALSO READ: CBK: Banking guidelines ignored in NYS scam

“The bill emasculates the central bank (which).. is under attack,” Njoroge told a news conference.

The bill did not propose repealing the government’s cap on commercial lending rates, which local banks and the International Monetary Fund blame for sluggish growth in private-sector credit.

Njoroge also said lower fiscal deficit targets set by authorities would be challenging to meet, but if they were achieved it would create room for monetary easing.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840