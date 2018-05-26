Battle for Kenya's SUV market hots up

| Published Sat, May 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 25th 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

ISUZU East Africa Manager , Service Operations & Training Daniel Gitau explains the salient features of the new ISUZU mu-X to media during its launch in Nairobi on May 7th, 2018. Looking on is the company's Managing Director Rita Kavashe. (Jenipher Wachie, Standard)

The Kenyan motor market was introduced to the Isuzu MU-X, a sports utility vehicle coming to the scene several decades after its manufacturer stopped producing the Isuzu Trooper Big Horn in 2002.

The excitement that followed the MU-X launch was expected following the success of its Isuzu D-Max pick up in the local market.

The seven-seater, with its in-built 10-inch display screen for back-seat passengers, comes with a remote control entertainment system. Kenya was the first African country to launch the MU-X, well before South Africa and Uganda which will unveil the model in coming days.

Isuzu East Africa, which unveiled the MU-X in Kenya and is headed by CEO Rita Kavashe, has sold 80,000 units since the first Isuzu vehicle rolled out of its Nairobi assembly plant in 1977.

Toyota Prado also recently launched an SUV, stepping up the race for market share in Kenya’s all-terrain vehicles sector.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.