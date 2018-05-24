Nyeri’s skyline looking up

| Published Thu, May 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 23rd 2018 at 23:07 GMT +3

The County Mall is among the ambitious projects in Nyeri. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Those looking for space to let or buy are spoilt for choice with the once sleepy town being transformed with the coming up of malls and office buildings.

Investors with a keen eye on large businesses have moved in to plug the hole with investments that are aligning Nyeri to the much envisaged 24-hour economy. Already two such mega malls, The County Mall and KDS Centre, have been completed and are attracting clients. Previously, old colonial buildings dotted the town.

The County Mall, is touted as the largest in Nyeri, boasting of 65,000 square feet of mixed use space, a stone’s throw away from the Central Business District, behind the world renowned Lord Baden Powell Museum.

“There is a demand for office space in Nyeri especially with the devolved economy, fueled by the governments Big Four agenda. And as such we saw an opening for home grown investment,” says Ndegwa Mahinda, Chairman of Autodrive limited, the County Mall developers.

He adds: “We have already completed the mall and it is ready for occupation but we want to start a second phase in the adjacent plot. Already, part of it has been occupied by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority whilst other patrons will be able to enjoy major brands which we are planning to bring to the mall.”

Large retailers such as Tusky’s Supermarket have shown interest in the property. It has been designed to target a cineplex, banking halls, institutions of higher learning, fashion stores, a high end eatery, and a hypermarket, among other facilities.

The County Mall enjoys a vantage view of the picturesque Mt Kenya, with the Chania River snaking its way 200 metres below it. It will capitalise on this geographic feature with a promenade as the northern wing is built facing the river and opening up to the mountain.

“Autodrive has taken market insight into consideration by offering The County Mall, We are happy to be part of this home grown investment, for Nyeri offers that potential which presented we envisaged in and we are glad to be part of this project,” Ndegwa said.

Also in the blueprint on the second phase is a high traffic business centre, that sits adjacent to the mall whose construction will get underway in the under three weeks, the investor says.

The County Mall comes in two phases in two equal sizes — the first phase comprising of 50,000 square feet which is nearing completion and an additional 15,000 square feet whose construction is expected to commence towards the second quarter of 2018.

“We are seeing good response for the business block based on the inquiries, and we will be giving special discounts to the early birds,” Ndegwa says.

On the other side of town is the KDS Centre. “The concept of how Nyeri is structured needs to be changed. We need to embrace the changing times if at all we want to achieve vision 2030,” says Khilan Shah, the man behind KDS Centre. “KDS Centre is named in memory of my dad, Chandulal Khimji Shah, who was born in Nyeri. He started a bookstore and named it after his dad, my grandfather, Khimji Deshi Shah over a century ago,” says Khilan.

“We need a top down approach from the leadership to facilitate that change for the growth of this town,” he adds.

Nyeri residents have been accused of seeing it as a retirement place rather than a place with the potential to invest in. A number of wealthy Nyerians have invested in other parts of the country while avoiding Nyeri for what most term as low returns on investments.

“Having been around for over a decade, I have seen the potential that abounds here and for the same reason I decide to invest here and patiently I will wait for the right tenants,” says Khilan.

“Our property will be vibrant business centre that will be comprised of six levels of duo segmented development that will occupy a total of 22,500 square feet upon completion,” he says.

