You may want to quit that toxic job before it kills you

My mother pointed out something that has left me worried. She says I have become highly-irritable, that I'm ever tired and worn out during the evenings and only seem relaxed during weekends. To be honest, I dread waking up to go to the office, which I joined about four months ago. My boss appreciates no one and is always shouting. I have contemplated quitting, but I have no job to go to. What do I do?

Someone once told me that a mother will always see beyond the said and keep quiet about it till she can no longer hold. A mother is one of the few people who can tell you something as it is, and be there to comfort you and give advice when needed. Your mother may have witnessed your mood swings and changes so much that she is concerned. Maybe you were once a bubbly lady who enjoyed your every moment that life offered you, even spending time with your family, which is no longer there.

What shocks me more is that you sound so exhausted and dread any day that you must go to the office. In most cases, I would have said you have had a burnout in the office; but you are hardly half a year into the place. I will not look for better terms; the fact is you are working in a toxic environment. That environment is not good for you, for your career progression nor your work-life balance. Your boss has made that place toxic. You see how now you unwind? You are restless, often angry and I can bet your appetite has been affected either upwards or downwards.

Your behavious is not healthy. It is too soon to feel that way. You have been thinking of quitting four months later? So, what sustains you there is your salary and not because you love your job. You are no longer passionate about going there? I can bet that might have started in the second, if not the first month. I will ask you this plainly: Would you rather earn a salary and spend the entire lot of it into survival behaviour or medication?

You may soon adopt to a survival behaviour that you may not like. You may even get into heavy social life habits that include alcohol, drugs, sex, or even betting to cure your work place-engineered stress. The sooner you leave that place the better for your sanity. You deserve your happiness more than the salary. You may actually get a new employer who will appreciate your effort. You need to work in a place you can glow, grow and not be gloomy.

