GDC plans an extra 1065mw power from geothermal

By Anthony Gitonga | Published Mon, May 21st 2018 at 15:26, Updated May 21st 2018 at 15:33 GMT +3

NAIVASHA, KENYA: Geothermal Development Company (GDC) plans to pump an extra 1065mw into the national grid in the next ten years.

The power will be generated from Menengai 465Mw, Baringo-Silale 300Mw and 300Mw from South Rift region as the government seeks more geothermal energy.

According to GDC Strategy and Innovation General Manager Dr George Muya, the country has high and untapped geothermal power in various parts of the country.

He said that currently, GDC has drilled 40 wells in Menengai area all with a capacity of producing 162mw to the national grid.

“We are working with the Independent Power Producers (IPP) once the geothermal plant in Menengai area is ready so that they can take up the electricity,” he said.

Muya was addressing the press after launching Africa Geothermal Center for Excellence in Naivasha which is the only kind of facility in East and Central Africa.

