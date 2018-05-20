Outside of Harry and Markle, royal wedding was more than love Next Story
Five trucks transporting suspicious goods seized by KRA

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 21:42 GMT +3
A truck

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has intercepted five trucks transporting suspicious products in Isiolo County. 

The trucks were seized during a multi-agency verification operation in Isiolo County.

In the first incident, one of the trucks was intercepted at a roadblock while transporting an Ethiopian delicacy known as shiro, coffee and one bag of indigenous pieces of wood.

The other four trucks were impounded while transporting rice to Ethiopia. 

KRA said duty on the rice, whose origin is believed to be India, was not paid. The five lorries are detained at Isiolo Police Station as investigations get under way. 

In a separate crackdown, the multi-agency team seized 152 bottles of alcoholic products in Taita Taveta County. The products did not have excise stamps.

The team further bonded three premises for non-compliance with the excisable goods regulations and arrested several operators. 

