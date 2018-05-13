Rural Electrification Authority seeks nod to hire additional employees

| Published Sun, May 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 12th 2018 at 18:38 GMT +3

Rural Electrification Authority Chairman Dr. Simon Gicharu {Right} handover Documents to Peter Mbugua ,during his appointed to Rural Electrification Authority Chief Executive officer.

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) is seeking approval from the National Treasury to hire 165 workers following its adoption of a new organisation structure.

REA, which currently has 291 staff, wants to raise the number to 481 as it readies itself to support the realisation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda.

Thirty employees have already been recruited, while 113 who were on contracts given permanent and pensionable terms as the utility firm eyes production and distribution of 55MW of solar energy in Garissa.

REA board chairman Simon Gicharu said following the re-categorisation of the agency in October 2016, the authority implemented a new salary structure last year, leading to a salary increment for all staff.

“It also came with a new organisation structure which introduced three positions of the general managers and alignments of departments to facilitate the delivery of our mandate,” he said.

Speaking last Friday at a city hotel during a farewell luncheon for board members whose terms had expired, Dr Gicharu said the three general managers were already in office, while the recruitment of other senior managers had been completed. They are expected to report by end of this month.

“In the 2018/19 financial year, we will conduct performance appraisal for all our staff, which will provide basis for promotion or retaining while those who fail to meet targets will either be locked out of the promotions or given early retirement,” he said.

The REA boss said they are committed towards supporting the implementation of the Big Four agenda. He said the authority has specifically identified the manufacturing sector as a key area which it will focus on to create more jobs.

“REA is ready to support the Big Four agenda by expanding electrification to all rural areas to ensure the manufacturing component is achieved through cottage industries,” he added.

The agency is also seeking approval for staff commuter allowance while it recently acquired 43 new vehicles to be used by its officers.