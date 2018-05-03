New tariff regime to bring down power costs as Kenya Power defends move to contract vendors

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 08:13 GMT +3

Kenya Power Managing Director Ken Tarus speaks at a digital forum in Nairobi where he was fielding questions from press. [George Njunge/Standard]

A new formula to calculate electricity bills will be ready in less than three months, Kenya Power has announced.

The new modality showing how the power distributor arrives at the final figure on your power bill is expected to be simpler, doing away with the ambiguous and complex formula currently in use.

The reviewed tariff is also expected to reduce some of fixed charges and bring down the cost of electricity.

According to Kenya Power, the new tariff has been prompted by ongoing rains that have seen water levels at the hydroelectric dams rise.

Managing Director Ken Tarus however did not disclose the margin by which electricity bills will come down, insisting that the mandate belongs to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

“We do expect an adjustment in fuel cost charge due to the rains, which will translate to a reduction in the bill,” said Mr Tarus during an interactive session with the public on Twitter.

The session, dubbed #GOKInteracts, is meant to bring Government agency services and information closer to citizens through social media.

Last week, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter directed ERC to revise the current tariffs in three months for adoption by Kenya Power.