Construction of Carrefour market begins in May

| Published Wed, May 2nd 2018 at 11:02, Updated May 2nd 2018 at 11:08 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Carrefour is planning a market in Kenya before end of the year following a deal with the management of Village market.

The company confirmed that the construction work will begin in May and it will be followed by installation of equipment and relevant fit out to suit international standards.

“It will be an innovative approach that allows us to serve customers by offering them a store that caters for their daily shopping needs,” said Franck Moreau, Country Manager, Majid Al Futtam.

“We will be embarking on construction work in May where the market will be located, and this will be followed by the installation of equipment and the relevant fit out to suit our international standards,’ he added.

Majid Al Futtaim opened its first Carrefour Market in 2009, and the different format store has since grown to specialize in offering fresh produce and local products.

