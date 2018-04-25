Ethiopia not ready for foreign investment in telecoms, banking Next Story
Value of Narok gold, other minerals hit Sh500m

By Moses Michira | Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 08:32, Updated April 25th 2018 at 08:39 GMT +3

NAROK, KENYA: Gold production in Narok mines has more than doubled in the nine months to March to a record 111 kilos, raising prospects of higher natural wealth for the county.

Market values for the gold and other precious minerals is estimated at about Sh500 million going by current international prices.

UK-listed producer Goldplat announced the yields in its quarterly update to investors, citing that the increase production was helping slash losses at the Kilimapesa operation.

“In line with our commitment to build production output and profitability, the sourcing of by-product material for processing at the recovery operations and improving operational efficiencies at Kilimapesa remain primary areas of strategic focus for the company,” Goldplat said in a statement.

The firm produces gold from its own underground mines and a recovery operation that involves processing of ore acquired from nearby artisanal miners who employ crude methods for harvesting.

Goldplat added: “The Kempe drill is now operational at Kilimapesa Hill underground mine. This will assist in the forward planning of mining layouts with a consequent improvement of grades and costs.”

Narok County
Gold
Goldplat

