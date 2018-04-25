Coffee mill finally gets licensed

| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 07:52, Updated April 25th 2018 at 07:54 GMT +3

A coffee mill that has been dormant for the last five years has been issued with an operating licence.

The Coffee Board of Kenya issued farmers with the permit to enable them to mill their produce at the Sh100 million mill.

The factory, owned by Kirinyaga County Farmers Co-operative Union, was built near Kimicha market and has remained dormant due to lack of a permit.

Union General Manager Henry Njiru said for the last three consecutive crop seasons, farmers had anticipated their coffee would be milled at the facility but it was not possible due to lack of the licence.

“Even crops from the just-ended season was delivered to private millers," Mr Njeru said.

He said a delegates' meeting had been planned for next month, when members affiliated to coffee co-operative societies would be briefed on the development.

Njiru said he was optimistic the delegates would resolve to have their produce for the coming season milled at the facility after waiting many years.

Private millers

“Our farmers have depended on private millers whose charges are exorbitant, leaving the growers with little profit. However, starting this coming season, this will change for the better as farmers will start reaping huge profits,” he said.

It has been claimed that private coffee millers use unorthodox means to arm-twist the licensing body so they can remain in business.

The county produces about 30 million kilos of coffee cherry annually, which private millers scramble for due to its high quality.

County Agriculture Director Benson Mukungo said an adequate number of extension officers had been recruited and deployed to coffee zones to boost production.

Governor Anne Waiguru recently said once the mill became operational, her administration would embark on value addition of coffee before export.