| Published Wed, April 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 24th 2018 at 23:52 GMT +3

(Collins Oduor, Standard)

Jumbo Foam Mattress Industries Limited Managing Director Jayesh Patel inspects a godown in Kisumu that was gutted by fire, rendering more than 450 people jobless.

The Monday night inferno damaged a Sh150 million foaming machine, paralysing operations at the factory.

Workers were yesterday turned away by the company's management as investigations into the cause of the fire commenced.