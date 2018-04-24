Governors want less State staff in counties

| Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 07:59, Updated April 24th 2018 at 08:04 GMT +3

Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during the 5th annual devolution conference held in Kakamega county.

In summary Leaders engage on challenges facing 47 young governments

They also want ministry budgets slashed to release cash to the devolved units and less conflict with the national government

Governors want the number of staff seconded to county governments by the State reduced, accusing them of slowing down devolution.

The governors also want restructuring, aligning, downsizing and rationalising of all national government ministries and departments in line with devolution.

They cited infrastructure, energy, communication, education, health, security, justice, environment, water and agriculture as the areas that need changes.

They called for the slashing of ministry budgets and for more cash to be channelled directly to the counties.

“Big budget allocations to national ministries, departments and agencies must be significantly reduced as majority of them have policy and regulatory mandates while counties hold the responsibility of service delivery,” said Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya.

Restructure finance

“We also need to restructure finance, including trade, taxation, manufacturing, borrowing, regulatory, social protection, sports, culture, recreation, urban development, housing and physical panning, and international relations,” added Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Josphat Nanok.

According to CoG, a number of hurdles still stand in the way of an effective, efficient and accountable devolved system of government.

The governors cited inadequate resources and conflict with the national government among eight challenges that have undermined devolution and slowed down investment in development.

“Lack of adequate resources, inability to exercise the constitutional authority governors hold effectively, deficiencies in county governments’ internal management to transparently, effectively and efficiently provide public services, manage their finances and local development, and build stronger communities are the other challenges,” said Mr Nanok.

More control

The governors want more cash sent to counties and more control over revenue collection.

“Adopt the policy of ‘more county, less national’ in budget allocation. Also review the fiscal, taxation and economic policy to give county governments direct and influential voice in conformity with devolution,” said Mr Oparanya, the host of the 5th annual Devolution Conference that begins today.

The governors also called for the national government to streamline and hasten the process of transferring funds, conditional grants and donor funding to counties.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti called for an audit of all county assets, including land, and for open registries for proper planning and transparency.

“Let us conduct county-based human resource assessments to harmonise personnel with needs and skills, and reduce the bloated unsustainable work force and wages,” he said.

Speaking at the conference, International Centre for Policy and Conflict Executive Director Ndung’u Wainaina called for more devolution of judicial and policing services to address crime.

“There is need to decentralise and strengthen judicial, prosecution and other criminal justice systems at county level to expedite and facilitate fair, easier access to justice and resolution of disputes,” he said.

