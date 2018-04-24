How ‘vague’ law forced Saccos to cut lending rates Previous Story
LG launches new energy saving freezer

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, April 24th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 23rd 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3
Hochul Han, Product Manager Air Conditioning East Africa.

LG Electronics has released a new freezer that can be used in extreme climate conditions and is also energy efficient.

The Multi V5 has a dual sensing control that monitors temperature and humidity levels to manage cooling and heating.

It also has large capacity for outdoor units with a climate control solution that survives strenuous climates.

Hochul Han, Product Manager Air Conditioning East Africa (pictured right), said the fifth generation VRF system’s energy efficiency offers operational savings to customers.

