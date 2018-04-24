LG launches new energy saving freezer

LG Electronics has released a new freezer that can be used in extreme climate conditions and is also energy efficient.
The Multi V5 has a dual sensing control that monitors temperature and humidity levels to manage cooling and heating.
It also has large capacity for outdoor units with a climate control solution that survives strenuous climates.
Hochul Han, Product Manager Air Conditioning East Africa (pictured right), said the fifth generation VRF system’s energy efficiency offers operational savings to customers.