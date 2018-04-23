Hotel shortage pushes guests to seek accommodation in homes

| Published Mon, April 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 22nd 2018 at 18:03 GMT +3

Hotels in Western region are fully booked and delegates attending the annual Devolution Conference are now turning to private residential homes for accommodation.

In Kisumu County, all hotels and guest houses listed under the County Department of Tourism are fully booked. Some of the delegates are reported to be looking for accommodation in people’s homes.

County Director of Tourism Thomas Ouko yesterday said the organisers underestimated the number of delegates who would attend the event.

According to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, some 6,000 delegates are expected.

Mr Ouko however said the number was higher going by the hotel bookings.

“I think the delegates could be more than the 6,000 estimated by the organisers. More people continue to inquire about accommodation, yet all the hotels we listed are all booked,” said Ouko.

He said the 300 exhibition spaces in Kakamega were all booked three weeks to the event, but more exhibitors continued to ask for space.

According to the official, the county first listed 72 main hotels in the county, which were booked three weeks to the event.

The hotels were mostly booked by governors, senators, MPs, MCAs and other national and county government officials.

In the second listing, the county had 114 hotels and guest houses.

By yesterday, Ouko said delegates were still calling to ask about accommodation in private homes.