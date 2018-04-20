Do a job well and money will follow you: Waturu

| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 11:31, Updated April 20th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

Waturu Mate, Director of Business Environment at Trade Mark East Africa

NAIROBI, KENYA: Director of business environment at Trade Mark East Africa Waturu Mate tells Caroline Njoroge why she is not motivated by money, raising a genius and why women need to invest in chamas

The #ifikiewazazi campaign. What is your take on raising children in this generation?

In an age where our schedules are filled with so much, it is important to take time to still be parents and friends to our offspring. Absence, whether physical or emotional, is not an option if we are to raise responsible adults. We are living at a time when we seemingly happen to just be housemates; we don’t engage them as much. We must embrace our roles as parents. In my opinion, it is also important to put a limit to how much time our kids can access gadgets such as smartphones just like we did with television. I am not saying it is easy, but it is doable. I have a crazy work schedule but I dedicate all my weekends to spending time with my kids. I also intentionally get home by 7pm on most occasions so that I can spend time with them before they go to bed.

What has been your experience in engaging the government from the different roles you have had in your career, for example when working as the CEO of the Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA)?

The government is very open to ideas that can build sectors and create a win-win situation for corporate organisations and industries as a whole. I speak from experience. Sometimes we choose to complain about loopholes that exist in the various industries instead of coming up with solutions, whether in terms of policies or otherwise, and presenting the same to the ministry responsible.



You have worked for East Africa Tourism Platform, KATA, Turnaround Partners Pty-

Johannesburg, just to mention a few, and all in senior management positions. Your CV portrays you as a very aggressive person, where does that go-getter spirit come from?

My inspiration has always been to make a difference wherever I am found, regardless of the remuneration package. That has resulted in me performing exceptionally well at my duties. My jobs have often been on a referral basis. This has made my confidence grow as far as my career is concerned. The rest has worked itself out. I believe it is also important to be keen even as we work. Opportunities are always there but are we paying attention? I usually tell young people, do a job well and the money will follow you.

Your son Ngure is probably Kenya’s youngest author after he launched a children’s book that he started working on when he was only six years old. He is a modern-day genius. What is it like bringing such a child?

To be honest, it was a shock to me and his father that he wrote a book at the tender age of eight. It is not something we actively pushed him to do, but rather something we stumbled upon. I believe all children are gifted; it’s just that as parents, we often don’t pay attention to the special set of gifts and talents they possess from a tender age. We look at our children but often times fail to see their innate potential.



You have been CEO Kenya Agency of Travel Agents, Regional coordinator of Africa

Women Agribusiness Network East Africa and now current Director, Business Environment at Trademark East Africa; What has been the highlight of your career?

Every time I moved from one station of work to another was a big deal for me. It was an

opportunity to learn so many different things, an opportunity to make a difference elsewhere.

Would you say women are well represented in the tourism sector?

This is the most gender balanced sectors we have in the economy. I think the gender disparity comes in the top positions. There are not as many women up at the top of the ladder. Maybe because of the demands that such roles come with especially in terms of time. Sometimes one has to work very late hours, I presume that this could be one of the deterrents to women occupying these seats.



What is the most important thing in life to you?

I love my kids. They are wind beneath my wings.



What has been the highlight of your personal life?

Something happened when I hit 40, it’s like a nut cracked somewhere. I realised that I had

spent a huge chunk of my life thinking about everyone else but me. I would go on work trips and bring my family and friends gifts and not buy anything for myself. When I turned 40, I decided that I would intentionally do things for me. I go on a solo retreats every year, get out of town or out of the country and just enjoy being alone for a couple of days.

You have been recognised among top 100 women in tourism and travel in Africa. With all these accomplishments and more in the career field, how do you manage all that life demands of you; family, friends, children?

I’ll be honest with you, it is tough. Finding the balance between work, family and social life is an intricate affair especially when one’s work demands so much attention. But it is doable. One of my greatest assets in this department has been having good house managers, who I believe should receive all the benefits that accrue to them and also be paid well, they cut my work by 50 per cent. Having bosses who are sensitive to the fact that I have a family that I need to take care of has also been very beneficial to me.

What contribution have mentors had in your career journey?

Mentors have a way of seeing something in you that you might not see in yourself. They help dig

out the potential in you. I’ve had so many mentors along life’s lane. When I was just starting out in my career path I had the privilege of interacting with those who had gone before me. I found people who had at times been in the industry for over ten years when I was just a newbie. I also have friends who are way older than me and will often give me solid advice on different issues.



Do you have people that you are currently mentoring?

Yes. I have a few. I allow them to watch me as I work, interact with me and my work on different capacities. I believe in raising others just like others have helped raise me to where I am now.



The greatest book you ever read?

Between all the reports that I have to read through?! I am really just not an ardent reader of books. My time constrains do not allow for that habit.



What’s the story behind Upendo Women Investments Pty?

You know what it is like when you are on foreign soil and meet one of your own! Feels like you just met family! It started as a social hang out for a few Kenya women working in South Africa, then someone suggested we form a chama which then grew to an incorporated investment group. We started something that has taken a life of its own over the years. Now, we use it to invest in various sectors such as the real estate, bonds and so on.

What is your take on chamas?

Pulling resources together helps one grow faster. I would rather own 10% of a billion dollar company than own 100% of a million shilling investment. Working with others does have a way of fueling us to get further faster.



If you were to advice the younger you, what would you tell her?

Mmh, I can’t think of anything that I would tell her to do differently. My life has not been

perfect by the least sense of that word but I have no regrets. Everything I have gone through has

worked to mould me. If I was to advice a young person I would just

tell her to give life her best shot in every opportunity that they find themselves in. This will open

doors.

