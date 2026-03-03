×
Sifuna: ODM-Ruto pact will send party 'straight to the opposition'

By David Njaaga | Mar. 3, 2026
Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and MP Babu Owino during Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega. [File, Standard]

Embattled ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has warned that any coalition between the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and President William Ruto will send the party back to opposition and not to power.

The warning, delivered during a television interview yesterday, came barely 24 hours after ODM party leader Oburu Odinga stood before supporters at Posta Grounds in Migori on Sunday and declared that the party had authorized him to open formal coalition talks with Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of the 2027 general election.

.

