SURVEY: Ranks occupied by men, women at work-place

NAIROBI, KENYA: You are likely to find more male employees occupying senior positions in Kenyan companies than female counterparts, a new survey reveals.

The survey however shows that men slightly occupy a greater percentage of the higher salary bracket with 55 percent earning Sh251, 000 compared to female employees’ 45 percent earning similar figure.

“Men occupy a slightly greater percentage of senior-level positions while women occupy a greater percentage of combined entry-and mid-level positions,” says the survey by Brighter Monday. Women are ahead of men by one percent (33 percent versus 32 percent) on the entry level jobs while there is a tie at 3 percent in business ownership by both men and women.

The survey finds out that 15 percent of men occupy senior level positions compared to women’s 12 percent and on the other hand 50 percent male occupy mid-level positions compared to female’s 51 percent.

Men and women sampled value good pay, job security and proximity to home in a company. “However men are more willing to stay at their current place of work, than women.”

The report surveyed 2,067 individuals across entry, mid, and top level positions, with 60 per cent of the respondents being between the ages of 25 and 34.

Employees who have been employed for less than two years reported to be most satisfied with their company and the most likely to stay.

With time, however, the satisfaction level falls, with those between five and seven years into the job reported to not being happy and the most likely to leave their employer.