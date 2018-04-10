Police officers involved in charcoal trade suspended, charged in court

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 08:13, Updated April 10th 2018 at 08:16 GMT +3

Administration Police officers in a parade

Two police officers who were found ferrying 120 bags of charcoal in Kilifi have been suspended from the service.

Police spokesman Charles Owino said the Administration Policemen were found ferrying the charcoal from Magarini to Malindi on a police truck on March 30.

“The officers were on their way to Malindi for refueling the truck. The officers have been placed under suspension pending dismissal. They were charged in court with criminal charges,” he said.

Owino who was reacting to incidents where police or government vehicles are involved in ferrying of charcoal, timber said those found doing so will be punished accordingly.

This came two weeks after the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) impounded three buses at Magarini that were ferrying 95 bags of charcoal and arrested the drivers and conductors

Carrying timber

And Prisons Commissioner General Isaiah Osugo Monday said personnel whose trucks were found carrying timber in Baringo had been disciplined.

“Action has been taken and let everyone know there is no compromise at all,” said Mr Osugo.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko said the ban on logging remains in force and all concerned parties are supposed to ensure it succeeds.

But police in Baringo said they were still investigating three warders who were found with 21 tonnes of timber, a week after their arrest.

The prison warders were arrested by the Kenya Forest Service officers on Tuesday last week in a sawmill in Chemususu, Eldama Ravine.

Koibatek OCPD Agnes Kamau said the officers claimed that they were operating legally.

[Lucas Ngasike, Cyrus Ombati and Caroline Chebet]