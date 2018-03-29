Lender banks on Nakumatt debt swap deal Next Story
Debt crisis hits counties as Treasury delays funds Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Two masons die after falling from construction sites in Kileleshwa, Embakasi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 10:06, Updated March 29th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Police are investigating separate incidents in which two masons fell and died from upper roofs at construction sites in Nairobi.

ALSO READ: Study: How road constructions have increased pedestrian deaths

According to police statistics, the incidents mark seven, the number of people who have died in such circumstances in a month raising questions over safety of the workers at various sites in the city.

Dozens other workers have died in similar circumstances across the city in the past years.

The first incident happened on Monday when a man who was on the ninth floor of a building under construction slid and fell to the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kilimani police boss Joseph Muthee said they have contacted other government agencies to help in inspecting the sites to ensure safety of the workers there.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“There have been such cases and wonder why the increase. We are working with other officials to ensure compliance of safety measures,” he said.

Another man fell to his death on Wednesday evening in Embakasi area. He died on the spot after falling from the fifth floor of a building he and other workers were constructing.

RELATED TOPICS:
Construction
Property
Kileleshwa
Embakassi

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Impassable road forces students to miss classes

Impassable road forces students to miss classes

Is the real estate sector in trouble?

Is the real estate sector in trouble?

The fear of a ‘bubble burst’ is real

The fear of a ‘bubble burst’ is real

Of man-eating landlords and non-functioning regulatory frameworks

Of man-eating landlords and non-functioning regulatory frameworks

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited