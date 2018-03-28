East African Community new logo could be ready in November

| Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 09:40, Updated March 28th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3

East Africa Community Deputy Secretary General Hon. Jesca Eriyo fourth from left in the front row (PHOTO: COURTESY)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The East African Community is set for logo change in a move aimed at accommodating new members and creating harmony among various organs within the body.

The exercise which is expected to conclude in November saw youths from member states invited to submit different designs for consideration. It got 485 different designs from the youths aged between 18-35 years.

“We have narrowed down to ten applicants and expect to forward the top three to the council of ministers for approval in an exercise we expect to come to conclude before the end of this year,” said Jesca Eriyo, EAC deputy secretary general.

“Rebranding is important to enable the East Africa Community have a simple logo that can also be easily adopted in other organs of the body,” she said noting that the current logo has so many colours that needs to be replaced to also accommodate South Sudan and Burundi who recently joined the union.

The East African Community launched the rebranding competition in 2017 targeting to change its visual brand identity for eleven Organs and Institutions including the regional parliament and the court.

The council of ministers will consider the report of the top entrants in April 2018, where 438 proposed designs have been considered by regional brand experts.

The Rebranding process targets to resolve among others the lack of a unique common identifier among the EAC Organs and Institutions, too many colours being used for the flag and logos, the EAC logo not being adaptable to the expansion of the community, two different visual identity symbols (the flag and the logo), lack of a visual brand connection between EAC Organs and Institutions.

A youth competition targeting designers and artists was launched in May 2017, and 438 entries were received by the EAC for consideration.

German Government through GIZ supports the rebranding exercise.

Dr. Kirsten Focken, GIZ – Programme Manager in a written statement said that “The German Government through GIZ supports the East African Community rebranding process in order to improve its brand awareness, visual identity and image among citizens, especially the youth”

Speaking in Nairobi, Hon Eriyo noted several opportunities on trade within the region and called on EAC ministries within the member states to be aggressive in informing citizens on how to benefit from such openings.

“We urge respective governments to allocate enough money to the ministries to enable them improve awareness among people to build the spirit of the union,” she added.