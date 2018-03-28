Some of the top four alternative payment solutions Next Story
Lenders offer depositors raw deal on savings Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Careers

Sh2.5 billion paid without NSSF's approval

By Nasibo Kabale | Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 08:19, Updated March 28th 2018 at 08:23 GMT +3
NSSF building in Nairobi

A contractor was paid Sh2.5 billion without the approval of the board of the National Social Security Fund, according to an audit report.

According to the audit conducted by Ernst & Young on Hazina Towers, Milimani Executive Apartments, Nyayo Estate Embakassi Phase 6, and Tassia Estate, a further Sh215 million was paid to contractors for the Nyayo Estate project.

ALSO READ: Omtatah's second case to have bearing on Njiraini' KRA contract

The two payments were made to China Jiangxi International Kenya Ltd, which had been contracted by NSSF without the board's approval, the report said.

Speaking at a meeting with the National Assembly Labour and Social Committee, Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli said the anomalies were due to inference.

 “I was not at the board at the time... No board approval on advance payment of measured work was done,” he said.

He said the contractors were paid 27 per cent of the contract sum against 21 per cent of the work completed for the Hazina Towers project, which is not complete.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

For Hazina Towers, auditors observed that the consultant misled the board to review project design from 24 to 34 floors. This, the auditors said, led to overstating the rate of return at 11 per cent with nine years pay-back period. 

RELATED TOPICS:
National Social Security Fund
NSSF
China Jiangxi International Kenya Ltd
contract

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

6B inflated Chinese claim fails to impress PIC members

6B inflated Chinese claim fails to impress PIC members

Agency on the spot for inflated road tender award to firm

Agency on the spot for inflated road tender award to firm

Greenpark residents point fingers at road contractor

Greenpark residents point fingers at road contractor

MPs query Sh7B NSSF office block

MPs query Sh7B NSSF office block

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Careers

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited