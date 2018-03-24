New recruitment drive for VCs

| Published Sat, March 24th 2018 at 10:47, Updated March 24th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology Chancellor Vimal Shah flanked by Vice Chancellor Stephen Agong’awards a Doctorate of Philosophy to a graduand during the 5rd graduation ceremony at Bondo main campus in Siaya County on Friday. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

In summary Contracts of 14 Chancellors of public universities have expired while term of 13 Vice Chancellors will end soon

Chancellors award degrees and diplomas to graduands while VCs run the day-to-day operations

A major shake-up is expected in public universities as Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed pushes to replace more than 30 chancellors and vice chancellors.

An analysis of various positions in the 31 public universities and colleges shows that contracts of 14 chancellors of public universities have expired.

A further five chancellors will have their contracts end this year, according to a Ministry of Education brief seen by Saturday Standard.

Contracts of some 13 Vice Chancellors (VCs) will end this year, some as early as May.

Chancellors award degrees and diplomas to graduands in public universities meaning without them graduation ceremonies cannot take place.

They are also critical in playing the figure-head role at the institutions, including fundraising and partnerships.

Solved leadership crises

VCs are chief executives of the universities and run the day-to-day operations.

“So far so good,” an official told Saturday Standard in response to the question on the progress of appointments.

“The CS has started very well, we are happy and certain that nothing will go wrong or get delayed,” said the source on condition of anonymity as he is not allowed to speak on appointments.

But he said the ministry officials were happy that Amina had already solved leadership crises in Moi and Meru universities in a record two months.

Chancellors whose terms expired in January are Prof Shellemiah Keya (Dedan Kimathi), Prof Kabiru Kinyanjui (Chuka), Manu Chandaria (Technical University of Kenya), Prof Douglas Odhiambo (Technical University of Mombasa) and John Simba (Pwani).

In February, the terms of nine other chancellors expired. They are Kisii university’s Prof Geoffrey Muiruki, Prof Raphael Munavu (Laikipia), Prof Judith Bahemuka (University of Eldoret) and Prof Gichonge Ngunjiri (Maasai Mara).

Pick head

Others are James Mwangi (Meru), Catherine Kimura (Multimedia), Dr Titus Naikuni (South Eastern), Prof Richard Musangi (Kabiangi) and Prof Japheth Kiptoon (Karatina).

Under the Universities Act, respective VCs propose three names of possible chancellors.

Thereafter the names are forwarded to the CS who relays them to President Uhuru Kenyatta to pick one to head a respective institution.

Apart from the chancellors, Amina is also expected to appoint five other chancellors whose terms are expected to expire by the end of the year.

They include Kenyatta University’s Benson Wairegi and Prof Shem Oyoo Wandiga of Egerton university whose terms will expire in July.

At Moi university which received a new VC, Prof Isaac Kosgei this week, the term of the chancellor, Prof Miriam Were will expire in September.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology’s Prof Geoffrey Ole Maloiy’s term will end in November while that of the University of Nairobi’s Vijoo Rattansi term will expire on December 5, 2018.

The CS is also expected to start the process of filling positions of 13 VCs whose offices are set to be vacant by the end of the year.

Of these, two of them will have their terms ending in May, meaning decisions have to be made whether they should be reappointed or they should be replaced. These are Prof Francis Aduol (Technical University of Kenya) and Prof Francis Lelo (Laikipia).

Temporary exit

Six others will have their terms ending in June including Prof John Akama (Kisii), Prof Teresa Akengo (University of Edoret), Prof Erastus Njoka (Chuka) and prof Japhet Mogambo (Meru).

Prof Mgambo is currently on leave after Amina negotiated a temporary exit for him pending expiry of his term.

At Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University which held its graduation ceremony yesterday, Prof Stephen Agong’s term expires on June 30.

Three other VCs whose terms expire in June are Karatina’s Prof Mucai Muchiri, Pwani’s Prof Mohamed Rajab and Kabianga’s Prof Wilson Kipng’eno.

The terms of controversy-ridden Masinde Muliro VC Prof Fred Otieno and long-serving JKUAT VC Prof Mabel Imbuga will expire in July.

At Maasai Mara, the term of Prof Mary Walingo expires on September 24.

