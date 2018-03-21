Auctioneers raid Uchumi branch

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 20th 2018 at 22:58 GMT +3

A deserted Uchumi supermarket in Kisumu in a picture taken on May 20, 2018. [Photo by Denish Ochieng/ Standard]

Officials of Uchumi Supermarket’s Kisumu branch were yesterday involved in a standoff with auctioneers over rent arrears.

The officials blocked the auctioneers from accessing the building to evict them.

The struggling retail chain’s management held their ground, claiming that they did not owe the landlord Sh14 million.

The store located at West End Mall remained deserted as officials from Pambo Auctioneers, led by director Paul Okech, later held a closed-door meeting with the management.

“We had been instructed by our client to execute an eviction order, but there are some developments and a compromise has been reached,” said Mr Okech after the meeting.

