She was previously executive director at BRCK.org, a position she held since 2016

Dr Githinji Gitahi

The Standard Group Plc board has appointed Juliana Rotich as an independent non-executive director with effect from March 16, 2018. Ms Rotich is an entrepreneur, consultant and advisor.

She was previously the executive director at BRCK.org, a position she has held since February 2016 and a director at BRCK Inc since October 2013. Previously, Ms Rotich was a co-founder and CEO at Ushahidi Inc,

in Chicago and Kenya in the years 2011 to 2015. She has also held various positions as programme director, data analyst, and consultant at several high technology companies.

She serves as an advisor to the councils of BASF, Risk Cooperative, Africa Technology Ventures, and is a board member of Digital Impact Alliance and Vision 2030 Delivery Board. She holds a degree in Computer Science and has a wealth of experience in the IT industry spanning over 15 years.

Dr Githinji Gitahi has been appointed to the Standard Group Plc board as an independent non-executive director with effect from March 16, 2018. Dr Githinji is currently the AMREF Health Africa Group CEO. Previously, he served as International VP and Regional Director, Africa, of Smile Train and International Regional Director, Africa.

Dr Githinji also worked at Nation Media Group as the managing director for Monitor Publications (Uganda) and general manager (marketing and circulation). Earlier on, he held senior marketing positions - as head, marketing expert relations, marketing manager, medical marketing manager and group product manager at GlaxoSmithKline Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East among others.

He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from USIU-Africa and a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree from University of Nairobi.

Nyali Sun Africa Beach Hotel and Spa has appointed Darius Mogunde as the chief accountant. Darius has vast experience in finance and accounting spanning 14 years. He previously worked at Heritage Hotels Ltd as the group senior accountant.

As the group senior accountant based in the Finance headquarters, his responsibilities include inventory management - overseeing the receiving, posting and issuing of inventory, among other roles. Mr Mogunde Holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is a member of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants. He is currently pursuing Certification as an Information Systems Auditor from ISACA. He is also the founder and chairman of Sustainable Partnership Initiative, a non-governmental organisation involved in various community projects.

