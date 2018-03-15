Upmarket Green-Park estate flooded after Stoni Athi River bursts banks

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 18:23, Updated March 15th 2018 at 19:00 GMT +3

A section of Green-Park estate in Athi River after heavy rains in Nairobi on Thursday (PHOTO: Courtesy)

NAIROBI, KENYA: A section of the upmarket Green-Park estate in Athi River has been flooded after Stoni Athi River bursts its banks.

Machakos County emergency services say over 50 people have been rescued.

The estate is popular with pilots who find it easy to drive to Jomo Kenyatta International Aiport. Residents complain that the construction of a bridge on the River had partially blocked it hence the floods. Green-Park estate, Athi River

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) on Thursday issued an alert warning motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution and not attempt to cross the bridge.

“Our engineers are on standby to monitor any eventualities that may occur as a result of the overtopping, motorists and pedestrians should consider Kangundo road” said Charles Njogu, Assistant Director Corporate Communication, KENHA. Part of Green-Park Estate in Athi River

Nairobi and its environs experienced heavy downpour on Thursday disrupting activities.

Kipande road, Limuru road, Kenyatta Avenue, Brookside drive, Mombasa road, and Racecourse road near Nairobi River, Ngong road, Globe round-about, Uhuru Highway, Ralph Bunche road and even sections of Thika road were not spared by the rains as floods took over.

On Ojijo road, vehicles were almost submerged in the flood waters from the rains that started as early as 6.30am.

Other hotspot areas included Moi Avenue, Tom Mboya, Racecourse Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Haile Selassie Avenue, Temple Road, and Kimathi Street among others.

