?Chamber of Commerce want counties stop over taxing small traders

KNCCI Chairman Kiprono Kittony

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Chairman Kiprono Kittony has asked the 47 Counties to reduce license fees for local traders to enable them reap from their businesses.

“This county(Narok)and others are endowed with numerous natural resources where the county government get a lot of revenue from. This is why we are negotiating with the county governments to reduce the license fees,” he said.

Kittony was addressing farmers at Olkirikirai area in Narok North Sub County where he said his department has engaged both the county and National government to ensure a multi-million bridge is built at Narok town to curb the flash floods that are often experienced.

He said the bridge will go a long way in boosting trade in the town where property worth millions of shillings has in the past been destroyed by the flash floods.

“KNNCI signed a memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council of Governors in 2015 and the Kenya Investment Authority in 2016 which seek to facilitate trade and investment in counties,” he said.

The chairman said his organization is concerned in value addition to produce more competitive products for both local and foreign markets and capacity building programs on entrepreneurial skills.

He reiterated among the emerging issues of concern in Narok County are poor road networks, double taxation, exploitation by middlemen, lack of farmers’ cooperatives and inadequate storage facilities.

“The Chamber engages the county government and other relevant stakeholders on issues they believe once resolved can spur economic development in the county,” added Kittony.

KNCCI vice Chairman James Mureu said the chamber was concerned in connecting farmers to market their products so that they can benefit from their products.

He lamented despite of farmers working hard in their farms to have the best products, they have not been getting the value of their labour because of middle men who dictate the amount of money the farmers get.

Moreover, Mureu asked the residents to form co-operatives so as to strength their bargaining power and benefit more from their farm produce.

Narok Chief Executive Member in Charge of Trade, industry and Cooperative Ms. Cicilia Parpai reiterated the county’s commitment in empowering the farmers through training them on the modern methods of farming.

She encouraged the residents to familiarize themselves with rules and regulations of the cooperatives.