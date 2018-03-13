Congolese minister full of praise after SGR ride

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 09:24, Updated March 13th 2018 at 09:27 GMT +3

SGR train

A visiting Republic of Congo minister has commended Kenya for completing the modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Territorial Development and Large Public Works minister Jean-Jacques Bouya rode on the SGR passenger train from Nairobi to Mombasa, arriving at the Mombasa Terminal at 1.45pm on Sunday.

"We are delighted at the new service and hope that it will help join Kenya and the neighbouring countries in the region as we seek to bolster trade," he said.

On hand to receive and show him around the SGR installations were Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa, Kenya Railways Managing Director Athanas Maina and senior officials from the China Road & Bridges Corporation (CRBC).

"The visiting minister and his delegation are keen to see the Kenyan SGR, whose first phase is complete, connect East Africa through Mombasa Port under the one belt road initiative," said Mr Maina.

In Mombasa, the visiting minister toured the Port of Mombasa where he was met by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

While the SGR passenger train has been recording impressive passenger loads since its inception on June 1, 2017, the freight service is struggling to break even with cargo transporters still opting for road transportation.