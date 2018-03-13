NTSA kicks off refresher courses for 11,000 PSV drivers Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Congolese minister full of praise after SGR ride

By Philip Mwakio | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 09:24, Updated March 13th 2018 at 09:27 GMT +3
SGR train

A visiting Republic of Congo minister has commended Kenya for completing the modern Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Territorial Development and Large Public Works minister Jean-Jacques Bouya rode on the SGR passenger train from Nairobi to Mombasa, arriving at the Mombasa Terminal at 1.45pm on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Congo Brazaville minister rides on SGR to Mombasa, shares experience

"We are delighted at the new service and hope that it will help join Kenya and the neighbouring countries in the region as we seek to bolster trade," he said.

On hand to receive and show him around the SGR installations were Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa, Kenya Railways Managing Director Athanas Maina and senior officials from the China Road & Bridges Corporation (CRBC).

"The visiting minister and his delegation are keen to see the Kenyan SGR, whose first phase is complete, connect East Africa through Mombasa Port under the one belt road initiative," said Mr Maina.

In Mombasa, the visiting minister toured the Port of Mombasa where he was met by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

While the SGR passenger train has been recording impressive passenger loads since its inception on June 1, 2017, the freight service is struggling to break even with cargo transporters still opting for road transportation. 

RELATED TOPICS:
SGR
Standard Gauge Railway
Republic of Congo

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Vehicles to pay to access SGR stations

Vehicles to pay to access SGR stations

Motorists to pay higher parking fee

Motorists to pay higher parking fee

Fresh purge looms at KPA as EACC moves in

Fresh purge looms at KPA as EACC moves in

State offers more incentives to woo importers to use SGR

State offers more incentives to woo importers to use SGR

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited