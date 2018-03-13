Farmers to earn more as energy costs go down Next Story
Farmers told to look out for armyworms Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Tea traders oppose ban on logging, say it will affect tea factories

By Benard Sanga | Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 07:53, Updated March 13th 2018 at 07:58 GMT +3
Tea farm

Tea traders have criticised the ban on logging, saying it will affect production which heavily relies on firewood.

Traders at Mombasa Tea Auction said 70 per cent of tea production process uses wood energy.

ALSO READ: Illegal timber lands driver in jail

East African Tea Trade Association boss Edward Mudibo said tea factories should be exempted from the ban.

“The industry relies on firewood to dry tea. It's unfortunate the ban has come when prices of tea have stagnated," he said. 

DP William Ruto banned logging and directed Environment CS Keriako Tobiko to form a task force to propose measures to deter destruction of forests. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Mombasa Tea Auction
Tea traders
ban on logging
firewood
logging
Environment CS Keriako Tobiko
DP William Ruto
East African Tea Trade Association

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

200 trees cut a day after ban on logging

200 trees cut a day after ban on logging

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited