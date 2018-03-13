Tea traders oppose ban on logging, say it will affect tea factories

| Published Tue, March 13th 2018 at 07:53, Updated March 13th 2018 at 07:58 GMT +3

Tea farm

Tea traders have criticised the ban on logging, saying it will affect production which heavily relies on firewood.

Traders at Mombasa Tea Auction said 70 per cent of tea production process uses wood energy.

East African Tea Trade Association boss Edward Mudibo said tea factories should be exempted from the ban.

“The industry relies on firewood to dry tea. It's unfortunate the ban has come when prices of tea have stagnated," he said.

DP William Ruto banned logging and directed Environment CS Keriako Tobiko to form a task force to propose measures to deter destruction of forests.