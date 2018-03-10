Bungoma MCAs disregard SRC, pocket Sh112,491 each as allowances per month

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 9th 2018 at 23:43 GMT +3

Bungoma County MCAs earned an average Sh112,491 a month as sitting allowance, smashing the ceiling recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

This is in addition to the monthly salaries despite the county not having had any budget for development for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The latest report by Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, which covers the period between July and September 2017, says the 61 members of county assembly pocketed Sh20.59 million.

This was an increase of 13 per cent compared to Sh18.21 million incurred in the first quarter of 2016/17 financial year. Their average monthly committee sitting allowance disregarded SRC’s recommended monthly ceiling of Sh80,000.

In addition, the County Assembly spent Sh770,000 on domestic and foreign travel even as the county executive spent Sh870,000.

"Expenditure on personnel emoluments represented an increase of 21.8 per cent compared to Sh697.46 million incurred in the first quarter of 2016/17, and was 94.3 per cent of total expenditure,” notes Ms Odhiambo.

Taita Taveta MCAs were the second highest earners in allowances pocketing Sh92,131 on average in a month. This was also above SRC recommended limit. The County incurred Sh9.95 million on sitting allowances for its 35 MCAs.

Expenditure on domestic and foreign travel amounted to Sh51.93 million and consisted of Sh27.01 million incurred by the County Assembly and Sh27.01 million by the County Executive.

Other counties where MCAs earned huge allowances include Kiambu (Sh76,108), (Kakamega (Sh71,027), Samburu (Sh60,315), Kwale (Sh50,330) and Nairobi (Sh46,145). In total, all the 47 counties spent Sh152.4 million on MCA allowances.

