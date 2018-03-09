Analysts project low dividends for bank shareholders Previous Story
Suppliers’ pay set to delay by three months

By Lee Mwiti | Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 8th 2018 at 20:10 GMT +3

Suppliers to both the national and county governments will have to wait for at least three more months to get their dues.

This is after the National Treasury and the Devolution Ministry appealed for more time to review their tender agreements and supplies delivered and also source for funds to pay them.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, said suppliers who fall under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) would be given priority when Treasury released the funds.

“We understand that suppliers have not been paid for a while now and this is crippling their businesses, especially those who took credit to deliver the tenders,” said Mr Wamalwa.

