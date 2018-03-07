Watchdog wants ministry to take over control of eCitizen Next Story
Travel agents to showcase Kenya at fete

By Correspondent | Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 6th 2018 at 22:49 GMT +3
Mombasa based Bombolulu cultural dancers entertain guests upon the arrival of Italian tourists at the Moi International airport in Mombasa. [Photo by Maarufu Mohamed/Standard]

Kenyan travel agents will market the country at the ITB Expo in Berlin, Germany, which kicks off today. The three-day event is one of Europe’s largest tourism trade shows.

Kenya Tourism Board will lead a delegation from 42 firms at the event that is expected to offer them an opportunity to network with top travel agents as well as get the latest intelligence on global tourism trends.

 Europe is the leading tourist source market for Kenya, accounting for 36 per cent of international arrivals last year.

