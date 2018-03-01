Farmers' frustrations as rainy season beckons Previous Story
Board rejects discolored maize

By Osinde Obare | Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 23:09 GMT +3
Yellow maize is largely meant to be fed to livestock. [Photo: Courtesy]

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has rejected maize from over 200 farmers because it is discolored.

The affected farmers, along the Kenya-Uganda border, said they had met all other conditions only that their maize had a red tint.

One of the farmers, Benson Giteru, said NCPB officials at the Kitale depot rejected his 1,500 bags of maize. "It was wrong for them to turn us away because our produce had met all the key requirements. I have a Sh7 million loan to pay," said Giteru.

 “We do not see any problem with our maize. We are disappointed by the decision because the red tint does not affect the quality of our grain," said Moses Kisoya.

The farmers said they had over 10,000 bags of maize in their stores. "We fear we will incur heavy losses if the Government refuses to buy our produce," he said.

