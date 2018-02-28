NTSA rules set to drive up costs of owning a vehicle Next Story
Carrefour takes up space vacated by Uchumi Supermarket at prime Sarit Centre Mall

By James Wanzala | Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3
French retailer Carrefour has taken up space vacated by the struggling Uchumi Supermarket at the prime Sarit Centre Mall in Nairobi's Westlands.

The new outlet will bring to five the number of the retail chain’s branch network in the country. Its other branches are located at The Hub in Karen, Two Rivers Mall, Thika Road Mall and The Junction in Nairobi.

The retailer said yesterday the new outlet will be opened in April and will initially operate using the partial selling area model, similar to what it has applied in its TRM and Junction stores.

"We are elated to be making our entry into Westlands area which we consider to be very strategic," said Franck Moreau, country manager at Majid Al Futtaim Retail Kenya.

