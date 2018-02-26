Fazul Mohamed quits as CEO of NGOs Board

| Published Mon, February 26th 2018 at 15:55, Updated February 26th 2018 at 16:41 GMT +3

The NGO Coordination Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed

NAIROBI, KENYA: Fazul Mohamed who has resigned as the Executive Director of Kenya’s Non-Governmental Organizations Board is not new to controversies.

Days towards last year’s general elections, he rubbed shoulders wrong way with several NGO’s notable one being the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) where he accused the organization of not paying taxes and keeping illegal documents.

Makau Mutua in his Sunday Standard column questioned Fazul’s memo linking KHRC to the above allegations. He read mischief in the notice linking the move to politics. He also questioned Fazul’s academic credentials as head of the Board.

Makau noted in his collumn that the Ombudsman established that Mr Mohamed didn’t have the requisite academic qualifications because he didn’t finish college.

“Egerton University, where he claims to be an alumnus, apparently kicked him out on academic grounds. But to show you his cojones, Mr Mohamed got a court order to quash his firing by Devolution CS Mwangi Kiunjuri. Shortly thereafter, Mr Mohamed’s patron protected him from Mr Kiunjuri by moving the NGO Board to Internal Security. He’s obviously more powerful than Mr Kiunjuri,” he wrote.

On his academic qualification, a local daily newspaper reported in May that in Mid-2015, Professor SFO Owido, Egerton University Registrar of Academic Affairs, said 'Mahamed Yusuf', as Fazul was known in college, was discontinued by the Senate on August 26, 2010 while he was a third year student.

In a letter to the National Council of NGOs dated September 10, Owido said Mahamed was admitted as a regular student in 2007 to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture degree.

He changed the course through an inter-faculty transfer on September 27, 2007, before was discontinued for failing 50 per cent or more of all the credit factors taken in the ordinary exams of one academic year.

But Mahamed's CV shows he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry in 2009.

When the paper contacted Fazul, he dismissed the claims as malice saying people who were not happy with his style of managing the Board were out to taint his image.

In a resignation letter addressed to Amos Ntimama, Chairman, Board of Directors NGOs Coordination Board, Fazul regreted submitting the notice of his resignation as CEO effective April 31 though the month of April normally ends on 30th. “During the past three years, my tenure at the Board has been nothing short of pure excitement and joy.”

“I wish to thank the Board of Directors for the invaluable opportunities extended and I commit to effecting an expedient and smooth transition,” he wrote in the resignation letter.