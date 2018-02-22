Getting your rhythm in decor

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 10:59, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 11:15 GMT +3

There are certain elements of design you can use when decorating your living space to create a pleasant regular rhythm that is pleasing to the eye. Rhythm is used in order to create consistency and or even to provide a sense of movement.

Rhythm involves using intervals or spaces between the elements to give the viewer an impression of rhythm or movement. There are various types of rhythms. Regular rhythm is where you use to design elements in a repetitive rhythm usually with regular intervals between the elements.

For example a sequel picture frame of an ocean wave can be positioned on a wall using three different frames adjacent to each other which creates a sense of rhythmic movement. If you use same size intervals between the frames then that becomes a regular rhythm. However, the three frames can also be placed at random rhythmic intervals so as to create an eclectic effect. In this case the spacing between the frames would be of different sizes.

To create a sense of variety, alternative rhythm can also be used where one repeats a rhythm in alternating designs such as a 1-2, 1-2, 1-2 pattern which is sometimes used when arranging floor tiles in two contrasting colours like a black and white chessboard pattern. Bright coloured scatter cushions can be placed on a long sofa in alternative rhythm for example placing a luminous green cushion next to a luminous pink cushion and then placing a luminous green cushion next to the pink.

Alternative rhythm is an easy way to break up monotony and create an interest to the eye yet provides consistency that is pleasant to look at. Be simple and subtle to keep the theme classy.