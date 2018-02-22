Japanese auto export firm relaunches in Kenya

| Published Thu, February 22nd 2018 at 09:08, Updated February 22nd 2018 at 09:17 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Japanese auto Export Company Be Forward has today relaunched in Kenya, stemming its presence as a competitive car trade company in the region.

Speaking during the relaunch that was attended by vehicle dealers and financiers, Be Forward Japan, Sales Manager for Africa Market, Oceania and Carribean Islands, Takahiro Ono noted Kenya's growing import demand of motor vehicles.

According to Ono, sales of new vehicles in Kenya are driven by the need for transportation in the construction, manufacturing, mining, agri-business, tourism, energy and retail sectors.

"The government, in particular, its law enforcement and security authorities are significant buyers of new vehicles, which encourages industry growth," said Ono.

As the transport sector in Kenya continues to thrive, Ono noted that there is growing demand for quality sales expertise. The firm has therefore invested in affiliate marketers to become car traders at the comfort of their homes.

"We equip supporters with marketing tools. They earn commissions on sales as customers receive competitive discounts, thereby creating alternative income opportunities."

The relaunch comes as the Kenya Revenue Authority has increased import duty on selected motor vehicles. The government also aims at reducing the age limit for imported cars from the current eight years to five years, in efforts to promote local vehicle assembly.

Takahiro noted that the company is well equipped to cushion customers against the industry dynamics.

"Buying a car, as with every asset can be a daunting task and transparency on price is one of our values. We are not only offering vehicles suited for the Kenyan market, but also giving discount packages to help our customers accommodate the tax."

The company which sells and exports used cars and auto-parts to over 152 different countries globally through its online site seeks to widen its customer and marketer base in Kenya through training and capacity building initiatives.