Governors urged to pool resources for reviving cane farming

| Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 19:12 GMT +3

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli

Governors from western Kenya have been challenged to pool resources to revive the sugarcane sector in the region.

ALSO READ: Farmers suffer blow as sugarcane prices drop

Central Organisation of Trade Unions Secretary General Francis Atwoli said joint investments in raw material would help to address the problem of inefficiency and low production in the sugar mills.

Speaking at the burial of Benetta Machengo in Emuraba, Khwisero sub-county, Mr Atwoli called on the State to work closely with the governors to eliminate sugar cartels and barons. "Kakamega, Nandi, Uasin Gishu,

Kisumu, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Trans Nzoia and Vihiga require a special fund to support sugarcane farmers and sugar factories," he said.

Atwoli's sentiments came on the heels of a heated debate on whether or not the Government should go ahead with plans to sell five loss-making sugar factories in the region.

Late last year, leaders from the region agreed to have the privatisation of five State-owned sugar factories halted.

Governors in the region also want a say in running the factories, arguing that agriculture is a devolved function under the Constitution.