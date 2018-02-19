Sonko replaces Polycarp Igathe Next Story
By Rael Jelimo | Published Mon, February 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 18th 2018 at 19:40 GMT +3
Former Nandi County Senator, now new governor Stephen Sang after IEBC announcement that he was the winner of the seat . 25.04.2017. PHOTOS BY PETER OCHIENG/STANDARD.

The Nandi County Assembly has ordered a fresh audit of the Sh1.3 billion pending bills owed to contractors.

The House declined to debate a report ordered by Governor Stephen Sang last September citing ‘loopholes’ and lack of input from all affected parties.

The speaker of the assembly, Joshua Kiptoo, said the house had called in external auditors to conduct another investigation before debating their report.

“There are staggering loopholes and omissions in the previous audit report. It's clear the task force was not qualified to conduct the audit and did not include the input of all affected parties,” said Mr Kiptoo.

Contractors have demanded that the county pay their dues

