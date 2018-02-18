Special economic zones poised to drive North Rift’s industrial growth

| Published Sun, February 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 17th 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

Dr David Langat, the chairman of the Sh200 billion Africa Economic Zones Pearl River Industrial Park (AEZ) in Uasin Gishu County, introduces, Mr Cao Zhi Cong, the leader of a delegation of Chinese investors from Guangzhou. [Courtesy]

With a Sh200-billion special economic zone coming up, a 40-megawatt solar plant and an ultra-modern private city in the offing, Eldoret town is ready for take-off as an industrial and tourism hub.

The emerging investments in the town and the surrounding areas have resulted in ripple effects that include a land value boom, a value addition industry, technology skills transfer and job creation.

And behind these changing fortunes not only in Uasin Gishu County but in the North Rift region as a whole is Dr David Langat, a little-known and media-shy businessman and industrialist.

The soft-spoken businessman has a great vision for Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties where he is putting up economic zones and the region as a whole.

In an exclusive interview, Dr Langat talked about his dreams and vision passionately, revealing an innate desire to see how the privileged in society can help change other peoples’ lives.

“I have a great desire to see farmers access markets and good prices for their produce and unemployed youth getting jobs, that is what is driving me,” he says.

Langat says he has teamed up with governors from North Rift under the North Rift Economic Bloc (Noreb) led by the chairman, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago, to foster economic growth in the region.

He says through his DL Group, he will financially empower farmers in North Rift by arranging for loans for them from international financiers.

“We are also undertaking research and development for introduction of new crops such as macadamia, avocado, stevia, French beans and other high-yielding crops by providing expertise to the farmers,” he says.

The businessman applauded Mandago’s plans to train more than 1,500 technicians in different training institutions in readiness for the upcoming developments in Uasin Gishu.

Fastest growing

His dream is to put Eldoret town and Uasin Gishu County as a whole on the verge of being Kenya’s fastest growing area.

Dr Langat says he is happy to see the value of land in Eldoret town and surrounding areas has gone up since he started putting up the Sh200 billion Africa Economic Zones Pearl River Industrial Park (AEZ), a special export processing zone.

He said due to the mega projects coming up in Eldoret town, demand for real estate land had shot up.

“We want to leverage on this industrial park and other projects we are developing including a 40-megawatt solar plant, ultra-modern private city to be called Olympic City and a car bazaar with Japanese vehicle dealers to spur growth in all sectors in North Rift,” he adds.

The Olympic City is planned to have top-of-the-range tourism facilities including sports academies, hotels, casinos and hospitals. This is expected to promote medical, sports and agricultural tourism and link the North Rift circuit to the world famous Maasai Mara National Park.

“We want to use the tea estates in North Rift, the wildlife sanctuaries, sky diving, the historical sites and the new developments to elevate North Rift into a key tourism destination,” says Langat.

High standards

The developments under the AEZ will observe high environmental standards and comply with all requirements of the National Environment Management Authority.

“We have incorporated an environmental component in our projects planning and implementation because of our realisation of the effects of climate change,” says the businessman.

He adds that the North Rift region will experience a huge boost from the special economic zone in Eldoret and the export processing zone being developed in Nandi through value addition.

He said local landowners and farmers in Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Samburu, Baringo, Turkana and Trans Nzioa will have the opportunity to increase their income through contract farming.

“Agro-processing enterprises within these zones will aim to create a secure supply of high quality produce by providing local farmers with quality farm inputs under a contract to purchase, process and market,” he said.

Mr Langat said the project planning and zoning will be integrated into the county governments’ integrated development plans.

“By working closely with the counties’ physical planning departments, developments around the SEZ and EPZ will be controlled and this will help to protect the surrounding environment,” he said.

Mr Langat said local and international investors should take advantage of the conducive business environment created by the Kenyan government to enhance trading both locally and globally.

The SEZ and EPZ through manufacturing enterprises and support facilities are expected to directly create 2500 jobs during development and 40,000 jobs during operation.