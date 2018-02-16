EALA lawmakers accuse States of frustrating their work

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 23:39 GMT +3

The East African Legislative Assembly has accused some partner states of frustrating its work.

The regional parliament said it was regrettable that it had watched helplessly as some countries failed to implement agreed protocols, laws, or decisions aimed at fostering regional integration.

The statement comes just days after Tanzania burnt 5,000 one-day-old chicks that it said were illegally imported from Kenya.

Power struggle

In October last year, Dar es Salaam burnt another 6,400 chicks from Kenya.

Diplomatic relations between Dar es Salaam and Nairobi have been frosty.

Members of an EALA delegation that is on a tour of East African Community institutions, installations, and facilities on the Northern Corridor said at the Port of Mombasa yesterday they were also concerned by the failure of the member states to totally eliminate non-tariff barriers.

This is despite the enactment of a law to that effect.

They also cited poor infrastructure and incessant energy shortages as other bottlenecks frustrating regional integration.

The EALA delegation leader, Kasamba Mathias, said the team would meet various stakeholders who would help the assembly tackle the challenges.

"This tour intends to inform the citizens of EAC on the role of EALA in the integration process and for us to receive requisite feedback and recommendations from the citizens on their perception of the integration efforts so far," said Mr Kasamba.