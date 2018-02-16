EALA lawmakers accuse States of frustrating their work Next Story
Practical tips on acing a creative job interview Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Regulator fines KCB, Britam Sh10 million for defying CMA rules

By Patrick Alushula | Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 15th 2018 at 23:29 GMT +3
Chase Bank customers outside the bank's Moi Avenue branch in Mombasa following its closure in April 2016. The bank has been in receivership since for failing to meet its financial obligations. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and British American Asset Management have been fined Sh10.14 million for breaching investment levels in Chase Bank.

In its latest annual report covering 12 months to June 2017, Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said KCB failed to promptly exercise the duty of care as a trustee despite noting increased portfolio growth of deposits in Chase Bank that is currently in receivership.

ALSO READ: KCB boss Joshua Oigara wants rate cap restricted

This, CMA noted, was in breach of Collective Investment Schemes Regulations.

The bank was as a result disgorged of fees totalling Sh1.79 million. Additionally, it was hit with a financial penalty of Sh3.57 million. The money went to the Investor Compensation Fund.

According to CMA’s Collective Investment Schemes Regulations of 2001, it is the duty of a trustee to ensure that decisions about the constituents of the collective investment scheme portfolio do not exceed the powers conferred on the fund manager.

Further, the book value of an investment in a financial institution is not supposed to exceed 25 per cent of the collective investment scheme portfolio and net asset value.

Monthly payments

Equally, British American Asset Management Ltd was disgorged of fees totalling Sh4.82 million, being cumulative monthly payments it had received for fund management services to Genghis Unit Trust.

CMA found the firm to have breached regulatory requirements as a fund manager.

According to the regulator, Britam Asset Management failed to exercise its duty of care towards Genghis by failing to decline the request of a promoter to invest more than the prescribed limit in Chase Bank.

ALSO READ: KCB, counties sign deal to woo investors

RELATED TOPICS:
Chase Bank
KCB
Britam

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Joshua Oigara says Kenya could be ready for bitcoin in 3 years

Joshua Oigara says Kenya could be ready for bitcoin in 3 years

Horse racing: No stopping red-hot Dragon at Britam Kenya Guineas

Horse racing: No stopping red-hot Dragon at Britam Kenya Guineas

I bet on art and got investors to buy into my idea

I bet on art and got investors to buy into my idea

Entrepreneurs get Sh138m financing from KCB Lions’ Den

Entrepreneurs get Sh138m financing from KCB Lions’ Den

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited