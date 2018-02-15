CBA plans system upgrade, to affect services

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:35, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3

Commercial Bank of Africa building (PHOTO: Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Commercial Bank of Kenya customers will not be able to access their money on parts of Friday and Sunday as the lender upgrades its system.

In a notice appearing in the local dailies, the lender said it will be moving its system infrastructure to an off-site data centre that will ensure resilience on all its platforms.

“We intend to migrate our services to the new data centre this weekend. The migration will temporarily affect banking services accessed through internet and mobile channels, ATM, M-PESA and cards transactions,” said Jeremy Ngunze, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Africa.

Commercial Bank of Africa in 2012 teamed up with Safaricom to unveil M-Shwari, Kenya’s first mobile lending and saving solution.

During anniversary to mark 5 years of existence, the lender disclosed that the average loan per customer is an average of Sh3,300 per customer while savings by customers currently stand at more than Sh12.6 billion.