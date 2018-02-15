Drama as body of trader is exhumed Next Story
SGR contractor under fire over employment Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

CBA plans system upgrade, to affect services

By Fredrick Obura | Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 11:35, Updated February 15th 2018 at 11:42 GMT +3
Commercial Bank of Africa building (PHOTO: Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Commercial Bank of Kenya customers will not be able to access their money on parts of Friday and Sunday as the lender upgrades its system.

In a notice appearing in the local dailies, the lender said it will be moving its system infrastructure to an off-site data centre that will ensure resilience on all its platforms.

ALSO READ: Police arrest six linked to multi-million mobile banking fraud

“We intend to migrate our services to the new data centre this weekend. The migration will temporarily affect banking services accessed through internet and mobile channels, ATM, M-PESA and cards transactions,” said Jeremy Ngunze, Chief Executive Officer, Commercial Bank of Africa.

Commercial Bank of Africa in 2012 teamed up with Safaricom to unveil M-Shwari, Kenya’s first mobile lending and saving solution.

During anniversary to mark 5 years of existence, the lender disclosed that the average loan per customer is an average of Sh3,300 per customer while savings by customers currently stand at more than Sh12.6 billion.

RELATED TOPICS:
Commercial Bank of Africa
M-Pesa
M-Shwari

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Agony as companies lose a third of profit in four years

Agony as companies lose a third of profit in four years

Telcos finally agree on joint plan on mobile money transfers

Telcos finally agree on joint plan on mobile money transfers

Kenyans to soon send money across networks

Kenyans to soon send money across networks

CBA blames M-Shwari outage on technical hitch

CBA blames M-Shwari outage on technical hitch

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited