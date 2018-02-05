MCA’s to approve Mwangi wa Iria rehabilitation levy on liquor beverages

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 16:28, Updated February 5th 2018 at 16:40 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria has imposed a rehabilitation levy that will be charged in all liquor beverages to support treatment of addicts.

Iria said the levy will be charged on distributors, wholesalers and bar operators following increased access to alcoholic beverages thus high number of addicts in need of rehabilitation and support.

“After the successful rehabilitation programme in the last financial year where 1,000 addicts were treated, Murang’a has fallen back to the same problem caused by illicit brews and bhang," said the governor.

The proposed levy will be used towards treatment and rehabilitation of the victims who will be taken to Kabirwa rehabilitation centre.

“Development kitty will not be diverted towards rehabilitation of the victims, the traders will pay a levy that will be proposed by the county finance department and approved by the county assembly,” said the governor.

In the new order, bar owners will be required to only stock brands approved by Nacada and those caught flouting the regulations be prosecuted and their licenses revoked.

Iria castigated the local administration he blamed over the resurfacing of illicit brews and bhang smoking due to lack of coordinated raids.

Murang’a county government, he said, will re-introduce the ‘Kaa sober’ squad to deal with the illicit brews and arrest traders opening their premises against the stipulated time following laxity on the law enforcers.

“To deal with alcoholism those who will be found going against the laid down regulations will have their licenses revoked and premises blacklisted,” he said.

But County Commissioner John Elungata said provincial administration has been dealing with illicit brews through support from the public.

He said there was a daily record indicating the raid conducted on illicit brews and bhang in various parts of the county.

“We have done our best but still expect to get more information from the public to effectively deal with bhang peddling,” said Elungata.