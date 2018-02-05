Governor declares war on cartels

| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 4th 2018 at 23:28 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Governor Dhadho Godhana has vowed to fight cartels behind land grabbing in the county.

The governor described land grabbing in the region as "alarming", saying rich individuals were targeting community property in the county.

Mr Godhana said he had already written to land brokers and suspected cartels ordering a freeze on further transactions.

“Anyone who bought or sold land should return it; those who sold should report to the county government to get help on how they can pay their clients. They should not negotiate any agreements with the buyers,’’ he said.

Speaking over the weekend, the governor accused some area chiefs and their assistants of being involved in the racket.

Huge chunks

He said the cartels were buying huge chunks of land at cheap prices and later selling them to tycoons at higher prices.

The governor directed sub-county and ward administrators to audit all land transactions to determine whether they were above board.

He said he would revoke all invalid title deeds obtained by the cartels.

