Three TV stations off air despite court overruling State’s suspension directive

By Fredrick Obura | Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 07:41, Updated February 2nd 2018 at 08:05 GMT +3
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi (PHOTO. Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyan households are still going without their favourite television stations a day after court ordered that private stations be allowed to resume broadcasting.

Many Kenyans expected the TV channels to be back on air immediately but several hours after the order the screens are still blank.

The government through the Communications Authority of Kenya shut down KTN, NTV and Citizen stations on Tuesday over broadcasting symbolic swearing-in of opposition leader Raila Odinga as the people’s president.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i termed the National Super Alliance events at Uhuru Park on Tuesday as a well-choreographed attempt to overthrow a legally constituted Government of Kenya.

In an address to the press, Matiang’i accused some media personalities of furthering the illegal act despite directive baring them to air Raila Odinga’s ‘swearing-in’ ceremony.

On Thursday Justice Chacha Mwita directed Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, his ICT counterpart, Joe Mucheru, and the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) to immediately restore the signals for the media outlets until a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah is heard and determined.

Justice Mwita also stopped Matiang’i, CA, or any other government authority from interfering with all television transmissions by the Standard Group, Royal Media Services, and Nation Media Group.

“I am satisfied that the petition raises serious legal and constitutional issues that require immediate intervention by the court. I therefore issue orders for the respondents to immediately restore all television transmissions pending determination of the case,” ruled Mwita.

